RITES Ltd. and DVC Forge Alliance to Transform Railway Infrastructure

RITES Ltd., a prominent player in transport infrastructure consultancy under the railway ministry, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), a leading entity under the power ministry. The high-profile agreement is set to revolutionize the maintenance and operational management of various railway facilities.

Key areas of this collaboration include railway sidings, signalling and telecommunication systems, and the essential 25KV overhead electrification isolators across DVC's expansive private railway network located in West Bengal and Jharkhand, as per an official statement. This strategic alliance aims to elevate the standards of railway infrastructure significantly.

RITES Ltd. revealed that the entrusted maintenance work encompasses the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for railway sidings, and the operation and maintenance (O&M) of signalling and telecommunication systems and 25KV OHE isolators. This initiative marks a crucial step towards ensuring more reliable and efficient railway services in the region.

