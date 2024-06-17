Left Menu

BJP Protests Statewide in Karnataka Over Fuel Price Hike

The opposition BJP in Karnataka has launched a statewide protest against the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices, which is attributed to increased sales tax. The BJP claims this move by the Congress government is anti-people and will have widespread economic impacts.

Updated: 17-06-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 13:22 IST
The opposition BJP in Karnataka launched a statewide protest on Monday in response to the recent increase in petrol and diesel prices. The Karnataka government raised sales tax on fuel, making petrol costlier by Rs 3 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.5 per litre.

The agitation spread across all district headquarters in the state, with BJP state president B Y Vijayendra leading the protest in Bengaluru. He criticized the Congress-led government for its 'anti-people' policies and emphasized that the fuel price hike would negatively impact all sectors of society.

Vijayendra argued that the hike was a result of the financial burden imposed by the state's five guarantee schemes, which offer various benefits to residents but have drained the state's coffers. 'The government had no choice but to increase fuel prices to continue these schemes,' he said, highlighting that the decision came shortly after the Lok Sabha poll results where the BJP secured 17 seats in Karnataka.

