Inaugural Direct Flight Links Cambodia and India, Boosting Tourism & Cooperation

The first direct flight service between Cambodia and India is set to promote cooperation, increase tourism, and boost trade and investment. Launched by Cambodia Angkor Air, this link will operate four times a week. High-level visits and cultural ties underpin this historic milestone in Cambodia-India relations.

17-06-2024
The historic inauguration of the first direct flight service between Cambodia and India promises to foster an impactful collaboration between the two nations. According to Cambodian envoy Koy Kuong, the launch is expected to greatly enhance tourism, trade, and investment sectors.

This milestone was marked by the '1st Cambodia-India Tourism Year 2024' event, shortly after Cambodia Angkor Air commenced its service from Phnom Penh to New Delhi. The envoy emphasized that shared cultural heritage and lower travel costs will drive mutual benefits.

Additionally, the direct flights are anticipated to facilitate stronger bilateral ties, not only among tourists and businesses but also through increased governmental and official interactions.

