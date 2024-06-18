L&T Secures Significant Orders in Hyderabad and Mumbai
Larsen & Toubro's Buildings and Factories vertical has secured multiple significant orders from clients in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Though the exact order value was not disclosed, significant orders at L&T range between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore. The company specializes in EPC projects and hi-tech manufacturing.
Larsen & Toubro's Buildings and Factories vertical announced on Tuesday that it has secured multiple significant orders from clients in Hyderabad and Mumbai.
The value of these orders was not disclosed. However, as per L&T's classification, significant orders fall within the Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore range.
Larsen & Toubro, a USD 27 billion Indian multinational, is a major player in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects, in addition to hi-tech manufacturing and services.
