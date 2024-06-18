L&T Secures Significant Orders in Hyderabad and Mumbai

Larsen & Toubro's Buildings and Factories vertical announced on Tuesday that it has secured multiple significant orders from clients in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The value of these orders was not disclosed. However, as per L&T's classification, significant orders fall within the Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore range.

Larsen & Toubro, a USD 27 billion Indian multinational, is a major player in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects, in addition to hi-tech manufacturing and services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)