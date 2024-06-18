Left Menu

L&T Secures Significant Orders in Hyderabad and Mumbai

Larsen & Toubro's Buildings and Factories vertical has secured multiple significant orders from clients in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Though the exact order value was not disclosed, significant orders at L&T range between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore. The company specializes in EPC projects and hi-tech manufacturing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:18 IST
L&T Secures Significant Orders in Hyderabad and Mumbai
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro's Buildings and Factories vertical announced on Tuesday that it has secured multiple significant orders from clients in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The value of these orders was not disclosed. However, as per L&T's classification, significant orders fall within the Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore range.

Larsen & Toubro, a USD 27 billion Indian multinational, is a major player in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects, in addition to hi-tech manufacturing and services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024