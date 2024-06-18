Left Menu

Ixigo Shares Skyrocket to New Heights with 78% Premium

Shares of Le Travenues Technology Ltd, operating the travel booking platform ixigo, surged dramatically, closing with a premium of over 78% on its issue price of Rs 93. The company achieved a market capitalization of Rs 6,275.87 crore as the stock saw significant trading activity on both BSE and NSE.

Updated: 18-06-2024 16:51 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Le Travenues Technology Ltd, known for its travel booking platform ixigo, soared on Tuesday, concluding with a substantial premium exceeding 78 percent over its issue price of Rs 93.

The stock commenced trading at Rs 135, reflecting a 45.16 percent increase from the issue price on the BSE. It further appreciated to settle at Rs 161.99, marking a 74.18 percent rise.

Meanwhile, on the NSE, it debuted at Rs 138.10, up 48.49 percent, and concluded at Rs 165.72, a staggering 78.19 percent gain.

