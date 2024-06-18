Railway Ministry Accelerates Kavach Deployment to Prevent Accidents
Following a tragic train collision in West Bengal, the Railway Ministry announced accelerated implementation of the Kavach Automatic Train Protection System on 3,000 km of tracks. This advanced safety measure aims to prevent such accidents in the future by automating emergency braking and ensuring secure train operations.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a catastrophic train collision in West Bengal, the Railway Ministry has expedited the deployment of the Kavach Automatic Train Protection System across 3,000 kilometers of tracks. This sophisticated safety mechanism is designed to avert similar tragedies by automating emergency braking when drivers fail to respond in time.
The incident, which saw a goods train crash into the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express, resulted in 10 deaths and left 40 injured. It has intensified criticism over delays in implementing the Kavach system.
The Railway Ministry explained that Kavach is a multifaceted system involving several major sub-systems like laying optical fiber cables and setting up data centers. Despite COVID-19 challenges, substantial progress has been made, with the system already in place on 1,465 route kilometers and 121 locomotives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal Witnesses Fresh Round of Repolling Amid Tight Security
Repolling Underway in West Bengal: Key Updates from Barasat and Mathurapur Booths
West Bengal's Final Polling Phase Sees 76.80% Voter Turnout
Central Armed Police Force's 400 companies to remain positioned in West Bengal till June 19
BJP and CPI(M) Raise Alarm Over Possible Rigging in West Bengal Vote Counting