Silver Prices Dip as Traders Cut Bets

On Tuesday, silver prices witnessed a reduction of Rs 87, settling at Rs 88,733 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange. This decline came as traders opted to scale back their bets.

Silver contracts for July delivery saw a downward adjustment of 0.1 per cent, amounting to Rs 87, across a business turnover of 20,506 lots.

However, contrary to the domestic trend, the global silver market showed a slight uptick. In New York, silver traded 0.10 per cent higher, reaching USD 29.39 per ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)