Nepal's Commerce Minister Congratulates India’s Piyush Goyal, Hopes for Enhanced Economic Cooperation

Nepal's Commerce Minister Damodar Bhandari on Tuesday extended his congratulations to his newly appointed Indian counterpart, Piyush Goyal, who has taken charge of the Commerce and Industry Ministry. Bhandari expressed optimism that economic cooperation and partnership between the two neighboring countries would reach unprecedented heights during Goyal's tenure.

In his congratulatory message, Bhandari, who serves as Nepal's Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Supplies, highlighted the historical friendship and profound cultural ties between the people of Nepal and India. He articulated hopes that these ties would further evolve to encompass a wide array of collaborative areas in the near future.

Bhandari emphasized the potential for elevated economic cooperation and partnership in the domains of commerce, industry, and investment, particularly during the current administration's term. 'Our bilateral trade and investment relations will gain further strength, and we would be able to put common viewpoints in multilateral and regional forums,' he remarked.

Additionally, Bhandari extended his congratulations to Hardeep Singh Puri on assuming the role of Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas. He expressed confidence in the beneficial potential of mutually advantageous trade and investment cooperation, foreseeing it as pivotal for the economic advancement and prosperity of both nations.

'I am ready to advance our bilateral trade and investment relations, which have been steadily expanding,' Bhandari stated confidently.

