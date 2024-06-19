Boeing Under Fire: Senate Scrutiny Over 737 Max Safety Issues

US lawmakers grilled Boeing's chief executive, David Calhoun, on Tuesday regarding the company's latest attempts to address its manufacturing issues. The hearing, led by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, featured relatives of victims from two Boeing 737 Max crashes, serving as a stark reminder of the stakes involved.

Calhoun's appearance before the Senate's investigations subcommittee marked a crucial moment for Boeing, as it faces heightened scrutiny. Blumenthal began the hearing by acknowledging the families of crash victims and a late Boeing whistleblower. ''This hearing is a moment of reckoning,'' stated Blumenthal.

The session was initiated following a whistleblower's revelation about ongoing issues with 'nonconforming' parts in 737 Max jets. According to the report, Boeing allegedly relocated these parts to avoid regulatory oversight. Boeing, meanwhile, maintains that it prioritizes the safety of its aircraft and is reviewing the subcommittee's claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)