China's STAR Market: New Measures to Boost Growth

China's securities regulator said it will publish fresh measures to deepen reform of Shanghai's tech-focused STAR market, as part of efforts to improve listed company quality and attract long-term capital.

Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), also told the annual Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai that the watchdog will strengthen regulation of high-frequency trading and over-the-counter derivatives.

China's stock market has bounced off five-year lows hit in February after a slew of market-boosting measures by the government, but the rebound has been loosing steam in recent weeks amid concerns over China's economic health.

