Record Heatwave Drives AC Manufacturers to Airlift Components Amid High Demand

Air-conditioning manufacturers in India are airlifting components due to the high demand spurred by an unrelenting heatwave. Companies are sourcing parts from China, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan to meet production targets. The industry, experiencing unexpected growth, faces shortages, leading to increased prices for consumers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:48 IST
Air-conditioning manufacturers in India are airlifting essential components such as compressors and fans to meet the unprecedented surge in demand due to the relentless heatwave sweeping across the country. The spike in temperatures has driven AC sales to record numbers, forcing companies to take swift actions, according to industry insiders.

To maintain production and smooth supply chains, companies are tapping into global suppliers from countries including China, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan. Traditionally, shipments arrive via ocean freight, but the time-sensitive demand has led to emergency airlifts.

As a result, some manufacturers have raised prices by 4-5 percent, reflecting increased costs in metals like copper and aluminum. Projections for further price hikes loom as the industry continues to import high-value components.

