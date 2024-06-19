Left Menu

Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport Expansion Gets Rs 2,869.65 Crore Boost

The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 2,869.65 crore proposal to expand Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. The project includes the construction of a new terminal, apron and runway extension, parallel taxi track, and other works, aiming to increase its capacity to 9.9 million passengers annually.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:16 IST
The Union Cabinet has sanctioned a Rs 2,869.65 crore fund to expand Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. This development initiative, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, aims to significantly boost the airport's infrastructure and passenger capacity.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw disclosed post-Cabinet meeting that the project encompasses the construction of a new terminal building, extension of the apron and runway, a parallel taxi track, among other allied works.

The Airports Authority of India's (AAI) proposal is projected to elevate the airport's passenger handling capacity from the current 3.9 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to a substantial 9.9 MPPA.

