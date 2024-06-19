Left Menu

Government Approves Rs 2,869 Crore Expansion Plan for Varanasi Airport

The government has approved a Rs 2,869.65 crore development plan for Varanasi airport. This will include a new terminal building, runway extension, and increased passenger capacity to 9.9 million annually. The expansion focuses on environmental sustainability with energy optimization and waste recycling.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:01 IST
Government Approves Rs 2,869 Crore Expansion Plan for Varanasi Airport
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Wednesday sanctioned a significant Rs 2,869.65 crore development plan for Varanasi airport. This ambitious project aims to construct a new terminal building, extend the existing runway, and expand the airport's annual passenger handling capacity to 9.9 million, up from the current 3.3 million.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved this proposal put forward by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The project includes not only a new terminal building but also a new apron, runway extension, a parallel taxi track, and various allied infrastructure improvements.

Designed to handle up to 6 million passengers and 5,000 peak hour passengers within a 75,000 sqm area, the development plan also emphasizes environmental sustainability through energy optimization, waste recycling, reduction of carbon footprint, and the use of solar energy and natural daylight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024