Government Approves Rs 2,869 Crore Expansion Plan for Varanasi Airport

The government on Wednesday sanctioned a significant Rs 2,869.65 crore development plan for Varanasi airport. This ambitious project aims to construct a new terminal building, extend the existing runway, and expand the airport's annual passenger handling capacity to 9.9 million, up from the current 3.3 million.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved this proposal put forward by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The project includes not only a new terminal building but also a new apron, runway extension, a parallel taxi track, and various allied infrastructure improvements.

Designed to handle up to 6 million passengers and 5,000 peak hour passengers within a 75,000 sqm area, the development plan also emphasizes environmental sustainability through energy optimization, waste recycling, reduction of carbon footprint, and the use of solar energy and natural daylight.

