Economists Urge Employment Focus in Upcoming 2024-25 Budget

Economists at a pre-Budget consultation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed the need for the 2024-25 Budget to focus on job creation and manufacturing sector support. Suggestions included incentivizing MSME and textile sectors and expanding the PLI scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:35 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
During a pre-Budget consultation meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, economists emphasized the importance of prioritizing employment generation and manufacturing sector enhancement in the 2024-25 Budget.

Notable attendees included Ashwani Mahajan, National Co-convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, and Nagesh Kumar, Director and Chief Executive of the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID). Mahajan highlighted the urgency of addressing unemployment and focusing on job creation.

Kumar advocated for increased incentives for the MSME and textile sectors, alongside an expanded scope for the PLI scheme. The meeting was a part of the Finance Minister's pre-Budget consultations ahead of presenting the Union Budget end of July 2024.

