WestJet Faces Potential Strike: 40 Flights Cancelled Over 6,500 Passengers Affected

Canadian airline WestJet has initiated flight cancellations ahead of a potential strike by aircraft maintenance technicians. The preemptive measure aims to prevent passengers and planes from being stranded.

From Tuesday through Wednesday, WestJet anticipates cancelling around 40 flights, impacting approximately 6,500 passengers. By Wednesday afternoon Eastern Time, the airline had already cancelled 20 flights—4 percent of its schedule—following five cancellations on Tuesday, as per FlightAware tracking data.

The low-fare carrier is actively seeking alternative arrangements for affected customers. Negotiations between WestJet and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association continue, with both parties striving to finalize a collective-bargaining agreement for 680 mechanics. WestJet has urged the Canadian Industrial Relations Board to enforce binding arbitration, while the union has threatened to strike by Thursday night unless talks resume.

According to Diederik Pen, WestJet's president, the latest contract offer would position their maintenance engineers as the highest-paid in Canada, potentially increasing their take-home pay by 30 to 40 percent within a year. However, the union claims the airline's proposal was overwhelmingly rejected by 97.5 percent of members due to concerns over low pay and job vacancies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)