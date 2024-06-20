Left Menu

WestJet Faces Potential Strike: 40 Flights Cancelled Over 6,500 Passengers Affected

Canadian airline WestJet is cancelling flights in anticipation of a strike by aircraft maintenance technicians. About 680 mechanics and the airline are in contentious contract negotiations. WestJet has asked for binding arbitration while the union threatens to strike unless talks continue. Some 6,500 passengers have been affected by initial cancellations.

PTI | Ottawa | Updated: 20-06-2024 00:58 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 00:58 IST
WestJet Faces Potential Strike: 40 Flights Cancelled Over 6,500 Passengers Affected
AI Generated Representative Image

Canadian airline WestJet has initiated flight cancellations ahead of a potential strike by aircraft maintenance technicians. The preemptive measure aims to prevent passengers and planes from being stranded.

From Tuesday through Wednesday, WestJet anticipates cancelling around 40 flights, impacting approximately 6,500 passengers. By Wednesday afternoon Eastern Time, the airline had already cancelled 20 flights—4 percent of its schedule—following five cancellations on Tuesday, as per FlightAware tracking data.

The low-fare carrier is actively seeking alternative arrangements for affected customers. Negotiations between WestJet and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association continue, with both parties striving to finalize a collective-bargaining agreement for 680 mechanics. WestJet has urged the Canadian Industrial Relations Board to enforce binding arbitration, while the union has threatened to strike by Thursday night unless talks resume.

According to Diederik Pen, WestJet's president, the latest contract offer would position their maintenance engineers as the highest-paid in Canada, potentially increasing their take-home pay by 30 to 40 percent within a year. However, the union claims the airline's proposal was overwhelmingly rejected by 97.5 percent of members due to concerns over low pay and job vacancies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
3
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global
4
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024