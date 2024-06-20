US-India Strategic Partnership Soars as Modi Begins Third Term
Following Narendra Modi's recent oath as Prime Minister of India for a third term, key US lawmakers and corporate leaders have committed to bolstering US-India relations. At the USISPF Leadership Summit, speakers highlighted India's economic and technological advancements, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the two nations.
Following Narendra Modi's third consecutive oath as India's Prime Minister, a wave of commitments to deepen US-India relations has emerged from influential US lawmakers and corporate leaders.
During the annual Leadership Summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), development in India over the last decade was widely applauded by the attendees. Henry R Kravis of KKR, a notable investor in India, was honored for his enduring commitment to enhancing US-India collaborations.
USISPF Chairman John Chambers emphasized the transformative potential of AI, urging joint efforts. Such sentiments were echoed by Republican Senators and top officials, underscoring the shared vision of the world's largest and oldest democracies working strategically together.
