DGCA Eases Seaplane Operations Norms Under UDAAN

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has relaxed norms for seaplane operations under the UDAAN scheme. The revised regulations simplify infrastructure procedures, pilot training, and regulatory compliance, allowing seaplane services to access remote areas. Pilots with a Commercial Pilot License can now train globally at any ICAO-recognised organisations.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 11:58 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced a major relaxation in norms for seaplane operations under the UDAAN scheme. The updated regulations aim to streamline infrastructure procedures, pilot training, and regulatory compliance, enhancing connectivity to remote areas, the DGCA stated on Thursday.

The regulatory changes, recommended by a DGCA Working Group, simplify training requirements and approval processes, making it easier for pilots with a Commercial Pilot License (CPL) to become seaplane-rated by training at any ICAO-recognised organisation globally. These amendments also pave the way for creating new job opportunities at seaplane hubs nationwide.

Initially established in 2008, the seaplane regulatory framework has been significantly overhauled to address stakeholders' concerns. The collaborative efforts ensured that the revised norms adequately meet the needs of all parties involved, the DGCA pointed out.

