Mauritius Charts Future with Strategic Partnership Alliance with India

Mauritius aims to establish a Strategic Partnership Alliance (SPA) with India to secure a high-income economy by 2029. The 2024/25 budget focuses on economic collaboration, renewable energy, manufacturing, and more. This partnership will bolster Mauritius' future and enhance its global financial presence.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India: The Government of Mauritius presented its Budget 2024/25 on Friday, June 7, 2024. In his budget speech, the Hon. Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, and Development, Dr. R. Padayachy, announced plans to establish a Strategic Partnership Alliance (SPA) with India.

Through this strategic bilateral cooperation, Mauritius aims to achieve a high-income economy status, targeting a GDP of Rs 1 trillion by 2029. This partnership is expected to secure Mauritius' economic future and strengthen its relationship with India, opening new channels for enhanced collaboration and investment.

The budget introduces measures to boost the financial services sector and emphasizes renewable energy, environmental sustainability, manufacturing, and exports. The Economic Development Board of Mauritius supports these initiatives as essential for sustainable economic growth and enhanced global competitiveness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

