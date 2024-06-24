India Extends Anti-Subsidy Duties on Chinese and Vietnamese Steel

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), the investigative arm of the commerce ministry, has advised the continuation of countervailing duties on welded stainless steel pipes and tubes imported from China and Vietnam. This move aims to safeguard Indian manufacturers against unfair subsidized imports.

A recent DGTR notification highlights the potential harm to the local industry if these anti-subsidy duties are lifted. As a result, the DGTR recommends an extension of the current duties, with tariffs reaching up to 29.88 percent.

This decision comes as Chinese producers face declining domestic demand for stainless steel and excessive production capacity. The final ruling, which is critical for the financial health of the domestic industry, lies with the finance ministry.

