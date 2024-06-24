Left Menu

India Extends Anti-Subsidy Duties on Chinese and Vietnamese Steel

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended continuing anti-subsidy duties on welded stainless steel pipes and tubes from China and Vietnam. The DGTR concludes that ending these duties would harm domestic producers. The final decision rests with the finance ministry, potentially imposing a duty of up to 29.88 percent.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), the investigative arm of the commerce ministry, has advised the continuation of countervailing duties on welded stainless steel pipes and tubes imported from China and Vietnam. This move aims to safeguard Indian manufacturers against unfair subsidized imports.

A recent DGTR notification highlights the potential harm to the local industry if these anti-subsidy duties are lifted. As a result, the DGTR recommends an extension of the current duties, with tariffs reaching up to 29.88 percent.

This decision comes as Chinese producers face declining domestic demand for stainless steel and excessive production capacity. The final ruling, which is critical for the financial health of the domestic industry, lies with the finance ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

