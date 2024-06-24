Left Menu

Labour Party Pledges Swift India-UK Free Trade Agreement

The UK's Opposition Labour Party has criticized the Conservative government for failing to deliver on promises regarding UK-India relations. Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized the party's commitment to securing a free trade agreement with India and outlined his vision for a robust economic, technological, and cultural partnership.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-06-2024 21:26 IST
In a scathing critique of the Conservative government, the UK's Opposition Labour Party has laid out its ambitious plans for strengthening ties with India. Addressing the India Global Forum, Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy declared that Labour is 'ready to go' on striking a free trade agreement with India if it wins the July 4 general election.

Lammy, speaking with fervor, highlighted the stalled negotiations and the Conservative Party's failure to meet previous deadlines. He emphasized the importance of India as an economic, technological, and cultural 'superpower,' aiming for an agreement that serves as a 'floor, not a ceiling' for future cooperation.

With opinion polls favoring Labour, Lammy outlined a comprehensive foreign policy that includes a focus on a 'free and open Indo-Pacific' and stressed the importance of a rules-based global order. He concluded by praising the UK's Indian diaspora and underscoring his personal connection to India.

