Japanese Panel Advocates Air Traffic Control Overhaul for Enhanced Safety

In response to a tragic collision at Haneda Airport earlier this year, a Japanese transport ministry panel has proposed several measures aimed at bolstering air traffic control safety. The panel's recommendations, detailed in an interim report released on Monday, include hiring additional air traffic controllers at major Japanese airports and implementing supplementary alert systems both on runways and in control rooms.

The need for these measures became painfully clear following the fatal January collision between a Japan Airlines jetliner and a coast guard plane, an incident that left five crew members dead and others injured. The investigative report highlights a potential oversight in the communication process, with unclear signals leading to the collision.

Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito has submitted the report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and emphasized a commitment to the recommended measures. The ministry aims to prioritize staffing increases, particularly before the onset of the busy summer travel season, to alleviate the heavy workloads currently borne by air traffic control staff.

