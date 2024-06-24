Left Menu

Japanese Panel Advocates Air Traffic Control Overhaul for Enhanced Safety

A Japanese transport ministry panel proposed measures to enhance air traffic control safety following a fatal collision at Haneda Airport. Recommendations include hiring more staff and introducing advanced alert systems. The interim report aims to reduce workloads and improve safety procedures across major airports in Japan.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-06-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 21:38 IST
Japanese Panel Advocates Air Traffic Control Overhaul for Enhanced Safety
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Japan

In response to a tragic collision at Haneda Airport earlier this year, a Japanese transport ministry panel has proposed several measures aimed at bolstering air traffic control safety. The panel's recommendations, detailed in an interim report released on Monday, include hiring additional air traffic controllers at major Japanese airports and implementing supplementary alert systems both on runways and in control rooms.

The need for these measures became painfully clear following the fatal January collision between a Japan Airlines jetliner and a coast guard plane, an incident that left five crew members dead and others injured. The investigative report highlights a potential oversight in the communication process, with unclear signals leading to the collision.

Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito has submitted the report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and emphasized a commitment to the recommended measures. The ministry aims to prioritize staffing increases, particularly before the onset of the busy summer travel season, to alleviate the heavy workloads currently borne by air traffic control staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024