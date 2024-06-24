Tragic Accident: Speeding Bus Claims Lives of Three Youths in Uttar Pradesh

In a heart-wrenching incident, three youngsters were killed after a speeding bus allegedly collided with their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. The accident occurred on the Kairana bypass road, police confirmed on Monday.

According to Circle Officer Amardeep Maurya, the Haryana Transport Corporation bus was traveling at high speed when it struck the motorcycle carrying Asim (19), Asif (20), and Rafiq (22). The three victims sustained severe injuries and were immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

The bus driver managed to flee the scene with the vehicle, leaving behind a community in mourning. Police reported that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations as part of the ongoing investigation.

