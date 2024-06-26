Bajaj Auto Inaugurates Advanced Production Facility in Brazil

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art production facility in Manaus, Brazil, dedicated to the assembly and testing of the Dominar motorcycle models. This new facility covers 9,600 square meters and boasts an impressive annual production capacity of 20,000 units.

The plant, equipped with advanced, automated production lines and integrated quality control systems, represents a significant step in Bajaj Auto's global expansion strategy. "With the establishment of our own plant in Brazil, we have achieved a quantum shift in our local capability to fulfill demand," said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto Ltd.

The company revealed plans to further expand the Manaus facility to increase production capacity to 50,000 units per year. This move is aimed at meeting the rising expectations of customers and broadening the distribution network. Additionally, Bajaj Auto has started integrating local suppliers and sourcing key components from within Manaus.

