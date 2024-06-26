ICAO, ILAM, and University of Waterloo Launch Groundbreaking Aviation Certification Program

New Delhi, June 26, 2024 – In a landmark collaboration, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has partnered with the Institute of Logistics and Aviation Management (ILAM) and the University of Waterloo, Canada, to launch a groundbreaking "Certification on Fundamentals of Aviation." This initiative aims to elevate the standard of aviation education, offering students world-class training and credentials.

The certification program, designed to be both efficient and cost-effective, comprises nine online modules covering essential aspects of the air transport system. Students will benefit from a globally recognized certification, enhancing their career prospects in the aviation sector. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone for ILAM," said Kanishk Dugal, COO of ILAM, expressing optimism about the new avenues this program will open.

ILAM's new certification program aims to provide industry-relevant knowledge, addressing the complexities of civil aviation, from safety to operational challenges. As part of its mission, the partnership strives to inspire and equip students with the skills necessary to excel in the global aviation industry.

