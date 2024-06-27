Left Menu

UltraTech Cement Expands Staking Acquires 23% in India Cements

UltraTech Cement, a leading cement manufacturer, has announced the acquisition of a 23% stake in India Cements for approximately Rs 1,885 crores. With this acquisition, UltraTech continues its expansion, having also announced other significant deals in recent months to boost its capacity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:39 IST
UltraTech Cement Expands Staking Acquires 23% in India Cements
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic expansion move, UltraTech Cement, the country's leading cement maker, announced on Thursday its acquisition of a 23% stake in its Chennai-based rival, India Cements Ltd. The deal, valued at approximately Rs 1,885 crore, signifies UltraTech's ongoing efforts to consolidate its market position.

According to a regulatory filing from the Aditya Birla Group, UltraTech Cement will purchase 7.06 crore equity shares of India Cements at a price of up to Rs 267 per share. This move follows a board meeting where the company decided to invest in acquiring these shares.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for UltraTech, which boasts an installed capacity of 152.7 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) of grey cement. The company has been actively expanding its footprint, recently purchasing a grinding unit from India Cements in Maharashtra for Rs 315 crore and proposing to acquire a 25% stake in UAE-based RAK Cement Co for White Cement and Construction Materials PSC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024