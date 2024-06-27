Irish Ambassador Kevin Kelly Meets Punjab Assembly Speaker

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Irish Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, met Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan at the Vidhan Sabha complex on Thursday. Sandhwan encouraged Kelly to inspire Irish companies to venture into Punjab, underlining the historic ties and potential for collaboration between India and Ireland.

Stressing the robust investment-friendly atmosphere in Punjab, Sandhwan suggested enhancing cooperation in agriculture, industry, and technology, which he believes would benefit both territories by facilitating a mutual exchange of knowledge and technology.

Ambassador Kelly acknowledged the relentless spirit of Punjabis and reaffirmed Ireland's commitment to bolstering bilateral cooperation with India. The meeting included discussions on current relations and future opportunities, attended by Deputy Ambassador Raymond Mullen, Consul Peadar O'hUbain, and Head of Visa Office Cairbre O'Fearghall.

