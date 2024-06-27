Foxconn Clarifies Hiring Practices: 25% of New Hires are Married Women
Foxconn has assured the government that 25% of its new hires are married women, dispelling recent media claims of discriminatory hiring practices. The company emphasized safety protocols against wearing metal and confirmed compliance with fair recruitment standards. The Ministry of Labour seeks a detailed report on the issue.
- Country:
- India
Foxconn, the renowned manufacturer behind Apple's iPhone, has officially informed the government that 25% of its recent hires are married women, dispelling rumors of discriminatory hiring practices.
In a note to the government, the company addressed concerns raised by media reports suggesting that married women were being excluded from employment opportunities. Sources indicate these claims might have stemmed from individuals not selected for jobs.
The Ministry of Labour and Employment has requested a detailed report on these accusations from the Tamil Nadu labor department. Foxconn emphasized the non-discriminatory nature of its safety protocols, which prohibit all employees, regardless of gender or marital status, from wearing metal in the workplace.
