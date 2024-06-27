Left Menu

Foxconn Clarifies Hiring Practices: 25% of New Hires are Married Women

Foxconn has assured the government that 25% of its new hires are married women, dispelling recent media claims of discriminatory hiring practices. The company emphasized safety protocols against wearing metal and confirmed compliance with fair recruitment standards. The Ministry of Labour seeks a detailed report on the issue.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:50 IST
Foxconn Clarifies Hiring Practices: 25% of New Hires are Married Women
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Foxconn, the renowned manufacturer behind Apple's iPhone, has officially informed the government that 25% of its recent hires are married women, dispelling rumors of discriminatory hiring practices.

In a note to the government, the company addressed concerns raised by media reports suggesting that married women were being excluded from employment opportunities. Sources indicate these claims might have stemmed from individuals not selected for jobs.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has requested a detailed report on these accusations from the Tamil Nadu labor department. Foxconn emphasized the non-discriminatory nature of its safety protocols, which prohibit all employees, regardless of gender or marital status, from wearing metal in the workplace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024