G Srinivasa Raghavan Appointed as Chairman of NEXUS Automotive International
G Srinivasa Raghavan, the Chief Executive Officer and Global President of TVS Mobility, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors at NEXUS Automotive International. This marks the first time an Indian leader has taken such a global responsibility in the automotive aftermarket industry, highlighting India's global economic influence.
'His leadership will drive us forward and embark on a new decade of global reinforcement. Our new motto, Brightening our Future, encapsulates our vision for growth and innovation in the coming decades,' said NEXUS Automotive International CEO Gael Escribe.
