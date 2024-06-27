G Srinivasa Raghavan Appointed as Chairman of NEXUS Automotive International

G Srinivasa Raghavan, the Chief Executive Officer and Global President of TVS Mobility, has ascended to the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors at NEXUS Automotive International.

This pivotal appointment signifies a historic moment as it is the first instance of an Indian leader taking on a global responsibility within the automotive aftermarket sector, underscoring India's growing role in the global economy.

'His leadership will drive us forward and embark on a new decade of global reinforcement. Our new motto, Brightening our Future, encapsulates our vision for growth and innovation in the coming decades,' said NEXUS Automotive International CEO Gael Escribe.

