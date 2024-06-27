BEST Power Wing Heroes: School Bus Accident Saviors on JJ Flyover

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Thursday honored seven of its power wing staff members for their swift and commendable response to a school bus accident on JJ flyover the previous day.

According to a press release, the civic-run organization recognized the actions of these workers, who were feted by assistant general manager of power supply Bilal Shaikh, as not only admirable but also a noble display of humanity.

The accident occurred early Wednesday morning when the school bus crashed into the railing of JJ flyover in Byculla, causing the vehicle to veer to the other side. A boy and the bus cleaner were thrown out by the impact. Seven BEST employees, passing by in a temporary power connection vehicle, immediately stopped to assist, transporting the injured to nearby state-run GT hospital.

The staff members, identified as Sadu Khateli, Pralesh Chainakhawa, Satish Gawali, Pradip Bhondve, Suryakant Serve, Sandeep Surve, and Ananda Medar, didn't just help the initial victims but also aided other students involved in the incident.

A video recorded from a nearby building's upper floor shows these staffers quickly getting out of their vehicle and rushing to the aid of the accident victims, reinforcing their role as everyday heroes.

