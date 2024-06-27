Foxconn's Controversial Hiring Practices Under Scrutiny By Indian Employee Unions
Employee unions of Foxconn's India manufacturing unit are investigating recruitment practices following reports of discrimination against hiring married women. The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has requested a detailed report from Tamil Nadu's labor department, while Foxconn's manpower agency denies any such discriminatory practices.
Employee unions at Foxconn India's Apple iPhone manufacturing unit are probing its recruitment practices after media reports alleged discriminatory hiring against married women.
The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has demanded a report from the Tamil Nadu labor department amidst these allegations. In response, a Foxconn manpower agency denied any bias, stating they hire candidates irrespective of marital status, provided they meet eligibility criteria.
The company, which emphasizes inclusion according to its website, employs 25,000 people, 85% of whom are women. However, no response was received from Foxconn regarding these claims.
