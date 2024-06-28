Deadly Collision: Prague-Budapest Train Crashes in Slovakia

A tragic incident occurred on Thursday when a train traveling from the Czech capital, Prague, to the Hungarian capital, Budapest, collided with a bus in southern Slovakia. The collision resulted in at least five deaths and five injuries, as confirmed by Slovak officials.

The Eurocity train had more than 100 passengers on board when the accident took place in the town of Nove Zamky shortly after 5 pm (1500 GMT). The Slovak rescue service confirmed the fatalities, noting that none of the deceased were on the train itself.

Video footage and reports indicated that the train's engine caught fire and the bus suffered severe damage. Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutai Estok was en route to the scene, while the rail corridor connecting Slovakia's capital, Bratislava, with Budapest was closed indefinitely. Stranded passengers were relocated to Sturovo, near the Hungarian border.

The injured individuals were taken to nearby hospitals since the local facility was closed due to overnight flooding. The Czech Railways, which owns the train, noted that the engine driver, a Czech national, escaped with minor burns.

The cause of the accident, despite the crossing being protected by gates, remains under investigation. President Peter Pellegrini, attending an EU summit in Brussels, extended his condolences and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

