Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 Suspends Departures After Roof Collapse

Flight departures at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 have been temporarily suspended following a roof collapse incident early Friday, an official confirmed.

Heavy rain since early morning caused a portion of the canopy at Terminal-1's old departure forecourt to collapse around 5 am, leading to injuries. Emergency personnel are providing all necessary assistance and medical aid to the affected, a DIAL spokesperson stated.

As a result, all departures from Terminal-1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. However, flight arrivals remain unaffected. The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), managed by GMR Group, operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport which comprises three terminals - T1, T2, and T3.

''We sincerely regret this disruption and apologize for any inconvenience caused,'' the spokesperson added.

