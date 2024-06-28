Left Menu

Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 Suspends Departures After Roof Collapse

Flight departures from Delhi airport's Terminal-1 have been suspended after a roof collapse caused by heavy rain. There are reports of injuries, and emergency personnel are providing assistance. Check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. Arrivals are unaffected.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 08:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 08:27 IST
Flight departures at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 have been temporarily suspended following a roof collapse incident early Friday, an official confirmed.

Heavy rain since early morning caused a portion of the canopy at Terminal-1's old departure forecourt to collapse around 5 am, leading to injuries. Emergency personnel are providing all necessary assistance and medical aid to the affected, a DIAL spokesperson stated.

As a result, all departures from Terminal-1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. However, flight arrivals remain unaffected. The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), managed by GMR Group, operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport which comprises three terminals - T1, T2, and T3.

''We sincerely regret this disruption and apologize for any inconvenience caused,'' the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

