Tragic Collision Claims 13 Lives in Byadagi

In a tragic incident, 13 individuals lost their lives and four sustained injuries following a van-lorry collision at Gundenahalli Cross in Byadagi Taluk during the early hours of Friday, as per police reports.

The accident took place around 3.45 am when a van carrying 17 passengers collided with a lorry parked on the side of National Highway 48 in Haveri district. Eleven victims died instantly, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, detailed a senior police official.

Superintendent of Police (Haveri), Anshu Kumar Srivastava, informed that the victims were traveling from Chincholi Mayamma Devasthana to Yemehatti village in Shivamogga district. The injured have been rushed to Haveri Government Hospital, with two individuals admitted to the ICU.

