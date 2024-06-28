Tragic Collision Claims 13 Lives in Byadagi
A devastating van accident claimed the lives of 13 people and injured four others in Byadagi Taluk early Friday. The van, carrying 17 passengers, collided with a lorry parked on National Highway 48. Eleven died instantly, while two succumbed later. Injured were hospitalized, with two in ICU.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, 13 individuals lost their lives and four sustained injuries following a van-lorry collision at Gundenahalli Cross in Byadagi Taluk during the early hours of Friday, as per police reports.
The accident took place around 3.45 am when a van carrying 17 passengers collided with a lorry parked on the side of National Highway 48 in Haveri district. Eleven victims died instantly, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, detailed a senior police official.
Superintendent of Police (Haveri), Anshu Kumar Srivastava, informed that the victims were traveling from Chincholi Mayamma Devasthana to Yemehatti village in Shivamogga district. The injured have been rushed to Haveri Government Hospital, with two individuals admitted to the ICU.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gunfire Erupts as Three Deputies and Suspect Injured in Northern Illinois Home
Petr Ševcík Steps In for Injured Michal Sadílek Ahead of Euros
Roof Collapse in Maharashtra Leaves Elderly Couple and Son Injured
Portion of building collapses in Maharashtra's Thane; three injured, 30 rescued
Kerala Health Minister Veena George to leave for Kuwait to coordinate treatment of injured and return of bodies of deceased: Govt.