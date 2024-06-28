Chaos at Delhi Airport: Roof Collapse Halts Terminal 1 Departures
Heavy rains caused a roof collapse at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1, leading to the suspension of departures until 2 PM. One person was killed and five injured. Flights are being temporarily moved to Terminals 2 and 3. The situation is under continuous monitoring by authorities.
- Country:
- India
Heavy rains early Friday morning led to a portion of the roof collapsing at Terminal 1 of Delhi airport, resulting in the suspension of all flight departures until 2 PM. The accident claimed one life and left five others injured, as confirmed by sources.
Following the incident, airport authorities quickly decided to move flight operations from T1 to T2 and T3. By around 7:30 AM, all departures from T1 were fully suspended, although arrivals were not affected. Emergency personnel are on site to provide necessary assistance and medical support.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu is personally overseeing the situation and confirmed that the victims have been transported to hospitals. Airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet have advised passengers to monitor flight statuses closely as operations are disrupted network-wide.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SpiceJet Navigates Turbulent Skies Amid Insolvency Pleas
IndiGo Unveils New Routes from Durgapur to Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Guwahati
IndiGo Seals Customized Compensation Deal Amid Engine Woes
IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai receives bomb threat; lands safely
IndiGo Partners with Garuda Aviation Academy for Cadet Pilot Training