Chaos at Delhi Airport: Roof Collapse Halts Terminal 1 Departures

Heavy rains early Friday morning led to a portion of the roof collapsing at Terminal 1 of Delhi airport, resulting in the suspension of all flight departures until 2 PM. The accident claimed one life and left five others injured, as confirmed by sources.

Following the incident, airport authorities quickly decided to move flight operations from T1 to T2 and T3. By around 7:30 AM, all departures from T1 were fully suspended, although arrivals were not affected. Emergency personnel are on site to provide necessary assistance and medical support.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu is personally overseeing the situation and confirmed that the victims have been transported to hospitals. Airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet have advised passengers to monitor flight statuses closely as operations are disrupted network-wide.

