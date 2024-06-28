Roof Collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1: Investigation Ordered, Compensation Announced

An investigation has been ordered into the roof collapse at Delhi airport's Terminal 1, which occurred early Friday morning, resulting in one fatality and six injuries. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced a comprehensive inspection of the structure is forthcoming.

The minister, who visited the site, assured that the situation is currently under control, and Terminal 1 has been closed temporarily. Flight operations have been shifted to Terminals 2 and 3.

Compensation of Rs 20 lakh will be provided to the family of the deceased and Rs 3 lakh to the injured. The collapse occurred around 5 am amid heavy rainfall. Initial reports indicate that the canopy's failure was due to the severe weather conditions.

The ministry confirmed that flights to and from Terminal 1 are suspended until further notice, with alternate arrangements being made to ensure the smooth continuation of flight services. Departures are expected to resume after 2 pm.

IndiGo and SpiceJet operate domestic flights from T1. The airport, which includes T1, T2, and T3, manages approximately 1,400 flight movements daily. The specific causes and technical aspects of the collapse are under investigation, led by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Minister Naidu reported that the structure, operational since 2009, will undergo rigorous inspection along with similar structures at other airports nationwide. Emergency response teams, including the CISF and NDRF, were deployed immediately following the incident.

DIAL, the airport operator, expressed regret and assured that all necessary measures are being taken to mitigate the disruption.

