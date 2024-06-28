Volvo Group Appoints Radhika Nair as Head of People & Culture in India

Volvo Group has announced the appointment of Radhika Nair as the Head of People & Culture for India, effective July 1, 2024. Radhika joined the group in 2021, bringing with her more than two decades of experience and a strong background in human resources.

In her new role, Nair will be responsible for the full spectrum of People & Culture functions including Rewards, Labour & Employee Relations, Talent Strategy, Talent Acquisition, People Operations, International Mobility, and Learning & Development. She will also join the India Country Management & Leadership Team.

Prior to Volvo, Radhika served in senior HR roles at Accenture, Uninor, Future Group, and HSBC. She has been instrumental in aligning talent strategies with business objectives through her extensive HR expertise.

''I am thrilled and honoured at my new position,'' said Nair. ''I see a promising future ahead for the Group in India, and it would be my endeavour to foster an inclusive, innovative, and high-performance culture.''

Kamal Bali, President & MD of Volvo Group in India, commented, ''Radhika comes with established credentials as a top contributor in her previous roles. Her experience and strategic vision make her the ideal leader for this role.''

Volvo Group is a global leader in manufacturing trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines. Employing 105,000 people, the group operates production facilities in 18 countries and markets products in over 190 countries worldwide.

