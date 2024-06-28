Udupi Cochin Shipyard Lands Rs 1,100 Crore International Order

In a significant boost for Indian maritime industry, Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), a subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), has secured an international contract valued at Rs 1,100 crore. The order comprises the design and construction of eight 6300 TDW dry cargo vessels.

The buyer, Wilson ASA, Norway, has already formalized an agreement for an additional four vessels of the same type, expected to be contracted by September 2024. The project, continuing from a prior contract awarded in June 2023 for six 3800 TDW vessels, underscores India's growing prominence in shipbuilding.

The vessels, each 100 meters long with a deadweight of 6300 metric tonnes, are designed by Conoship International, Netherlands. They're set to be environmentally friendly, diesel-electric vessels intended for coastal cargo transport within Europe. Completion is anticipated by September 2028.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)