Karnataka Eyes Central Business District to Rival GIFT City

The Karnataka government has made a strong case for establishing a dedicated Central Business District, akin to Gujarat's GIFT City in Ahmedabad, aiming to position it as a premier financial and IT hub.

In a pre-union budget outreach, IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, calling for expedited project clearances to propel Karnataka's economic ambitions.

Kharge emphasized Karnataka's economic dynamism in sectors like IT, BT, aerospace, and automotive industries, highlighting the potential of a business hub to attract foreign investments, create employment, and foster overall growth.

