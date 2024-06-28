India's Mineral Production Surge: Iron, Limestone & Aluminium Lead Growth

In the latest development, India's iron ore production surged by four per cent to 52 million metric tonnes (MMT) during the April-May period of the ongoing fiscal year, compared to 50 MMT in the corresponding period last year.

The country's limestone production also witnessed an uptick, growing to 79 MMT from 77 MMT year-on-year, as reported by the mines ministry. Manganese ore production saw a remarkable 16.7 per cent increase, reaching 0.7 MMT in FY 2024-25 (April-May).

Collectively, iron ore and limestone account for roughly 80 per cent of the total mineral production value. Furthermore, India remains a major player on the global stage—ranking as the second largest aluminium producer, third largest lime producer, and fourth largest iron ore producer. These production trends underline robust demand in key user industries like steel, cement, energy, infrastructure, automotive, and machinery.

