India's Mineral Production Surge: Iron, Limestone & Aluminium Lead Growth
India's iron ore production has increased by four per cent to 52 MMT, while limestone production rose to 79 MMT in the April-May period. The production of manganese ore also saw significant growth, jumping by 16.7 per cent. Continued growth points to robust demand in sectors like steel, cement, and aluminium.
In the latest development, India's iron ore production surged by four per cent to 52 million metric tonnes (MMT) during the April-May period of the ongoing fiscal year, compared to 50 MMT in the corresponding period last year.
The country's limestone production also witnessed an uptick, growing to 79 MMT from 77 MMT year-on-year, as reported by the mines ministry. Manganese ore production saw a remarkable 16.7 per cent increase, reaching 0.7 MMT in FY 2024-25 (April-May).
Collectively, iron ore and limestone account for roughly 80 per cent of the total mineral production value. Furthermore, India remains a major player on the global stage—ranking as the second largest aluminium producer, third largest lime producer, and fourth largest iron ore producer. These production trends underline robust demand in key user industries like steel, cement, energy, infrastructure, automotive, and machinery.
