Dairy Farmers Demand Fair Milk Prices in South Mumbai

In South Mumbai, dairy farmers staged a protest demanding Rs 34 per litre for milk from hybrid cows. The protest coincided with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s budget presentation. Fifteen protesters were detained briefly after pouring milk on the road near Usha Mehta Chowk.

In a compelling demonstration, dairy farmers protested on Friday near the legislature complex in South Mumbai, demanding a fair rate of Rs 34 per litre for milk derived from hybrid cows. The protest highlighted the growing discontent among local dairy farmers amidst economic challenges.

The agitation saw fifteen protesters pour milk onto the road near Usha Mehta Chowk at around 11 am. They were swiftly detained but later released after completing necessary legal formalities, according to an official from Marine Drive police station.

This significant event unfolded against the backdrop of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's budget presentation in the Assembly, drawing attention to the financial struggles faced by dairy farmers.

