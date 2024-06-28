Dairy Farmers Demand Fair Milk Prices in South Mumbai
In South Mumbai, dairy farmers staged a protest demanding Rs 34 per litre for milk from hybrid cows. The protest coincided with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s budget presentation. Fifteen protesters were detained briefly after pouring milk on the road near Usha Mehta Chowk.
- Country:
- India
In a compelling demonstration, dairy farmers protested on Friday near the legislature complex in South Mumbai, demanding a fair rate of Rs 34 per litre for milk derived from hybrid cows. The protest highlighted the growing discontent among local dairy farmers amidst economic challenges.
The agitation saw fifteen protesters pour milk onto the road near Usha Mehta Chowk at around 11 am. They were swiftly detained but later released after completing necessary legal formalities, according to an official from Marine Drive police station.
This significant event unfolded against the backdrop of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's budget presentation in the Assembly, drawing attention to the financial struggles faced by dairy farmers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Argentina's Senate Approves Miliei's Controversial Reform and Tax Bills Amidst Protests
Argentina's Senate Passes Key Economic Reform Amid Protests
19-year-old shot dead in UP's Moradabad; family protests demanding action
Chhattisgarh govt considering making guilty compensate for losses during Baloda Bazaar violent protest
Argentina: Clashes erupt between police, anti-govt protesters as Congress debates reform bill