Dairy Farmers Demand Fair Milk Prices in South Mumbai

In a compelling demonstration, dairy farmers protested on Friday near the legislature complex in South Mumbai, demanding a fair rate of Rs 34 per litre for milk derived from hybrid cows. The protest highlighted the growing discontent among local dairy farmers amidst economic challenges.

The agitation saw fifteen protesters pour milk onto the road near Usha Mehta Chowk at around 11 am. They were swiftly detained but later released after completing necessary legal formalities, according to an official from Marine Drive police station.

This significant event unfolded against the backdrop of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's budget presentation in the Assembly, drawing attention to the financial struggles faced by dairy farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)