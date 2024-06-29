Titan's Tanishq Expands to Bangladesh
Titan Company, under Tata Group, is launching its jewellery brand Tanishq in Bangladesh. A joint venture with Rhythm Group will see manufacturing and retail operations in Bangladesh. Titan aims to leverage local expertise and international quality to elevate Bangladesh as a hub for exquisite Tanishq jewellery.
Titan Company, under the Tata Group umbrella, is expanding its footprint by launching its renowned jewellery brand Tanishq in Bangladesh. The move aligns with Titan's strategic international expansion plans.
A joint venture agreement was inked on Friday with the prominent Bangladesh-based Rhythm Group, which will facilitate Tanishq's market presence across the country. The initial phase includes setting up a manufacturing facility in Narayanganj.
Titan Company's MD, C K Venkataraman, stated, "Together, we will leverage our combined strengths to elevate the jewellery industry in Bangladesh and make Bangladesh the hub for making Tanishq Exquisite Jewellery for the world."
