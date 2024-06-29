Left Menu

Titan's Tanishq Expands to Bangladesh

Titan Company, under Tata Group, is launching its jewellery brand Tanishq in Bangladesh. A joint venture with Rhythm Group will see manufacturing and retail operations in Bangladesh. Titan aims to leverage local expertise and international quality to elevate Bangladesh as a hub for exquisite Tanishq jewellery.

Updated: 29-06-2024 15:51 IST
Titan Company, under the Tata Group umbrella, is expanding its footprint by launching its renowned jewellery brand Tanishq in Bangladesh. The move aligns with Titan's strategic international expansion plans.

A joint venture agreement was inked on Friday with the prominent Bangladesh-based Rhythm Group, which will facilitate Tanishq's market presence across the country. The initial phase includes setting up a manufacturing facility in Narayanganj.

Titan Company's MD, C K Venkataraman, stated, "Together, we will leverage our combined strengths to elevate the jewellery industry in Bangladesh and make Bangladesh the hub for making Tanishq Exquisite Jewellery for the world."

