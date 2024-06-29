MVN Aero One Pre-Leases 3 Lakh Sq Ft to Spring House Co-Working

Realty firm MVN Aero One has secured a major pre-lease agreement, allocating 3 lakh square feet of office space to co-working operator Spring House in its upcoming Gurugram project.

This office space is part of the 'MVN Aero One Mall' project in Sector-37 D, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. It's set to cover 15 lakh square feet, blending retail and work environments over the next four years.

''Modern professionals seek more than just office settings; they look for spaces that foster creativity, productivity, and lifestyle integration. Integrating Spring House Co-Working with luxury retail responds to this demand,'' said Varun Sharma, Founder and Managing Director, MVN Aero One.

This initiative aims to redefine conventional office spaces and set a new standard for upscale commercial zones. Annual rental income from the 3 lakh square feet area is projected at Rs 40-45 crore.

MVN Aero One, known for its luxury projects, is also developing a housing project in Bengaluru. Real estate consultant Vestian reports nearly 50 major flexible space operators in India, with the top 10 controlling 80% of the market.

