Left Menu

MVN Aero One Pre-Leases 3 Lakh Sq Ft to Spring House Co-Working

MVN Aero One has pre-leased 3 lakh sq ft of office space to Spring House in Gurugram. The upcoming project includes 15 lakh sq ft of retail and workspaces, expecting an annual rental income of Rs 40-45 crore. The project aims to redefine integrated, upscale commercial environments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:13 IST
MVN Aero One Pre-Leases 3 Lakh Sq Ft to Spring House Co-Working
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm MVN Aero One has secured a major pre-lease agreement, allocating 3 lakh square feet of office space to co-working operator Spring House in its upcoming Gurugram project.

This office space is part of the 'MVN Aero One Mall' project in Sector-37 D, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. It's set to cover 15 lakh square feet, blending retail and work environments over the next four years.

''Modern professionals seek more than just office settings; they look for spaces that foster creativity, productivity, and lifestyle integration. Integrating Spring House Co-Working with luxury retail responds to this demand,'' said Varun Sharma, Founder and Managing Director, MVN Aero One.

This initiative aims to redefine conventional office spaces and set a new standard for upscale commercial zones. Annual rental income from the 3 lakh square feet area is projected at Rs 40-45 crore.

MVN Aero One, known for its luxury projects, is also developing a housing project in Bengaluru. Real estate consultant Vestian reports nearly 50 major flexible space operators in India, with the top 10 controlling 80% of the market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024