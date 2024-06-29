MVN Aero One Pre-Leases 3 Lakh Sq Ft to Spring House Co-Working
MVN Aero One has pre-leased 3 lakh sq ft of office space to Spring House in Gurugram. The upcoming project includes 15 lakh sq ft of retail and workspaces, expecting an annual rental income of Rs 40-45 crore. The project aims to redefine integrated, upscale commercial environments.
Realty firm MVN Aero One has secured a major pre-lease agreement, allocating 3 lakh square feet of office space to co-working operator Spring House in its upcoming Gurugram project.
This office space is part of the 'MVN Aero One Mall' project in Sector-37 D, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. It's set to cover 15 lakh square feet, blending retail and work environments over the next four years.
''Modern professionals seek more than just office settings; they look for spaces that foster creativity, productivity, and lifestyle integration. Integrating Spring House Co-Working with luxury retail responds to this demand,'' said Varun Sharma, Founder and Managing Director, MVN Aero One.
This initiative aims to redefine conventional office spaces and set a new standard for upscale commercial zones. Annual rental income from the 3 lakh square feet area is projected at Rs 40-45 crore.
MVN Aero One, known for its luxury projects, is also developing a housing project in Bengaluru. Real estate consultant Vestian reports nearly 50 major flexible space operators in India, with the top 10 controlling 80% of the market.
