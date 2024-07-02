Heroic Rescue: Pilgrims Escape Near-Tragic Bus Incident

At least 10 pilgrims, including three women and a child, were injured during a harrowing Amarnath yatra return journey when they leapt from a moving bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. The alarming incident occurred after the driver disclosed the failure of its brakes, officials reported on Tuesday.

The bus, carrying 40 pilgrims back to Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was fortuitously halted by swift action from army and police personnel, who placed stones beneath its tyres along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, preventing a potential catastrophe. Witnesses noted the quick intervention when passengers began jumping from the vehicle near Nachlana, Banihal.

The army's Quick Reaction Teams arrived promptly, providing medical assistance and first aid to the injured. This decisive response undoubtedly averted a tragedy, illustrating the critical role of emergency preparedness and rapid response in saving lives.

