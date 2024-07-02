Rail Traffic Disruption on Delhi-Ambala Route After Container Spill

Rail traffic on the busy Delhi-Ambala route faced a major disruption on Tuesday morning after several containers fell off a goods train onto the tracks near Taraori in Haryana's Karnal district, officials reported.

The incident occurred around 4:16 am when the train was en route from Ambala to Delhi. Government Railway Police confirmed that no casualties were reported.

Rail traffic was fully restored by late afternoon. Eight containers fell off, causing the damage and forcing the diversion or cancellation of some trains. Additionally, a few railway electric poles were damaged in the incident. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the mishap.

