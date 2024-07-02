Left Menu

Rail Traffic Disruption on Delhi-Ambala Route After Container Spill

Rail traffic on the busy Delhi-Ambala route faced a disruption after several containers fell off a goods train near Taraori, Karnal district. No casualties were reported, and the traffic was restored by late afternoon. Some trains were diverted or canceled, and a few electric poles were damaged.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:36 IST
Rail Traffic Disruption on Delhi-Ambala Route After Container Spill
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Rail traffic on the busy Delhi-Ambala route faced a major disruption on Tuesday morning after several containers fell off a goods train onto the tracks near Taraori in Haryana's Karnal district, officials reported.

The incident occurred around 4:16 am when the train was en route from Ambala to Delhi. Government Railway Police confirmed that no casualties were reported.

Rail traffic was fully restored by late afternoon. Eight containers fell off, causing the damage and forcing the diversion or cancellation of some trains. Additionally, a few railway electric poles were damaged in the incident. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the mishap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024