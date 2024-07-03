Left Menu

Volkswagen Rebrands Used Car Business with Tamil Nadu Launch

Volkswagen has launched its first brand store under its Certified Pre-Owned segment in Tamil Nadu. The rebranding from 'Das WeltAuto' to 'Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned' aims to leverage brand strength and enhance market visibility. The company plans to expand its footprint by March 2025, driven by strong demand and market growth, particularly in Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:53 IST
German automaker Volkswagen has launched its inaugural brand store under the Certified Pre-Owned segment in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The company has rebranded its used car business from 'Das WeltAuto' to 'Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned,' in line with the company's global transition. The auto giant has seen a tenfold increase in volume over the past five years and aims to continue offering high-quality, reliable vehicles backed by comprehensive inspections and warranty coverage.

Currently, Volkswagen India operates 139 touchpoints for certified pre-owned cars, 36 of which are exclusive certified pre-owned outlets. Plans are in place to further expand by March 2025. Volkswagen's popular sedan, 'Virtus,' commands a 30 per cent market share in Tamil Nadu and drives the sales volume.

Corresponding with this rebranding, Volkswagen has launched its first Certified Pre-Owned store in Coimbatore. Retail sales through this channel grew by 12 per cent last year, with notable contributions from Tier II towns. According to Brand Director Ashish Gupta, this move aims to serve the growing demand for pre-owned vehicles and further enhance the strength and trust of the Volkswagen brand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

