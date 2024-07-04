Left Menu

N K Singh: Ushering in India's Golden Era

N K Singh, a leading economist and policymaker, highlighted India's trajectory towards a developed nation status by 2047 during his recognition at LSE. Emphasizing the longstanding India-LSE relationship, Singh also called for bold reforms in Multilateral Development Banks, addressing climate crisis concerns.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-07-2024 09:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 09:17 IST
N K Singh: Ushering in India's Golden Era
N K Singh
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a landmark recognition, noted economist and policymaker N K Singh has projected India's ascension to developed nation status by 2047, coinciding with the country's independence centenary. This ambitious vision was outlined during his acceptance speech at the London School of Economics (LSE), where he was conferred an Honorary Fellowship.

Singh, who joins the ranks of luminary Indian figures like Nobel laureate Amartya Sen and former president K R Narayanan, expressed deep gratitude and highlighted the intensive and unique relationship between India and LSE.

During his address, Singh, an active member of the G20's Expert Group for Multilateral Development Banks, emphasized the necessity of transformative reforms to address global climate challenges and sustain high economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024