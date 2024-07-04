N K Singh: Ushering in India's Golden Era

In a landmark recognition, noted economist and policymaker N K Singh has projected India's ascension to developed nation status by 2047, coinciding with the country's independence centenary. This ambitious vision was outlined during his acceptance speech at the London School of Economics (LSE), where he was conferred an Honorary Fellowship.

Singh, who joins the ranks of luminary Indian figures like Nobel laureate Amartya Sen and former president K R Narayanan, expressed deep gratitude and highlighted the intensive and unique relationship between India and LSE.

During his address, Singh, an active member of the G20's Expert Group for Multilateral Development Banks, emphasized the necessity of transformative reforms to address global climate challenges and sustain high economic growth.

