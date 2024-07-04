Left Menu

Transforming India's Air Cargo Sector: A Bright Future Ahead

To unlock the potential of India's air cargo sector, the focus should be on enhancing processes and ensuring faster turnaround times, according to a senior government official. The government is committed to developing logistics hubs, and the number of freighters is expected to rise, significantly boosting the sector.

Updated: 04-07-2024 15:27 IST
In a bid to harness the immense potential of India's air cargo sector, top government officials emphasize the need for process improvements and quicker turnaround times. Senior Economic Advisor at the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Piyush Srivastava, stated that the sector holds a promising future, with the number of freighters poised to increase.

Currently, Indian carriers operate around 18 freighters. Srivastava highlighted the importance of improving the ease of doing business and ensuring swift turnaround times, speaking at a conference hosted by the Air Cargo Forum India (ACFI) in New Delhi.

Although passenger traffic has rebounded post-COVID-19, air cargo volumes have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. In 2023-24, India's air cargo handling reached just over 3.36 million tonnes. Joint Secretary at DPIIT, Surendra Kumar Ahirwar, pointed out significant activities in logistics, including workforce skilling and addressing underutilized air cargo facilities. ACFI President Yashpal Sharma noted that the air cargo sector contributes nearly 10% to domestic airline revenues, with the market expected to grow to USD 16.37 billion by 2027, driven by plans for air transport shipment hubs at major airports.

