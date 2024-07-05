Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives on Delhi-Dehradun Highway

In a tragic turn of events, a collision between a van and a stranded truck on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway resulted in the loss of two lives, including a child, and left twelve others injured. The incident took place on Friday in the Purkazi police station area as the victims were en route to Haridwar from Delhi, law enforcement officials disclosed.

The deceased, identified as Jai Prakash, aged 42, and Aman, aged 4, have had their bodies sent for post-mortem examinations. The injured have been promptly hospitalized, according to Station House Officer Sunil Kumar. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident, and authorities urge motorists to practice caution.