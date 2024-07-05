Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives on Delhi-Dehradun Highway

Two people, including a child, died and twelve were injured when their van collided with a stranded truck on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The victims were traveling from Delhi to Haridwar. The deceased have been identified, and the injured are hospitalized.

In a tragic turn of events, a collision between a van and a stranded truck on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway resulted in the loss of two lives, including a child, and left twelve others injured. The incident took place on Friday in the Purkazi police station area as the victims were en route to Haridwar from Delhi, law enforcement officials disclosed.

The deceased, identified as Jai Prakash, aged 42, and Aman, aged 4, have had their bodies sent for post-mortem examinations. The injured have been promptly hospitalized, according to Station House Officer Sunil Kumar. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident, and authorities urge motorists to practice caution.

