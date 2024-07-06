Left Menu

Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan Involved in Road Accident

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan was involved in a vehicle accident while traveling from Kannur to Kasaragod. No injuries were reported. The incident occurred due to sudden braking by cars ahead of his police pilot jeep. He later posted details on Facebook to assure well-wishers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:31 IST
Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, V D Satheesan, was involved in a vehicular accident on Saturday while traveling from Kannur to Kasaragod. No injuries have been reported.

According to a Facebook post by Satheesan, the accident happened when the cars ahead of his police pilot jeep braked suddenly to avoid a vehicle emerging from a roadside petrol pump. In the heavy rain, the police jeep collided with the car ahead, and Satheesan's vehicle then hit the jeep.

Satheesan confirmed that he later switched to another vehicle to travel to the Kollur Mookambika temple and thanked those who expressed concern about his well-being.

