Heavy Rains Disrupt Central Railway Services in Maharashtra

Local train services between Kasara and Titwala in Maharashtra's Thane district were suspended due to heavy rains and a fallen tree. Soil on the tracks and waterlogging further disrupted the busy Kalyan-Kasara route. Restoration efforts are underway, with diversions implemented for affected trains.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall led to the suspension of local train services between Kasara and Titwala in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday morning. Rail officials reported that soil on the tracks and a fallen tree near Vashind station disrupted the busy Kalyan-Kasara route.

At approximately 6.30 am, tracks were deemed unsafe due to debris and a tree fall following the downpour. Additionally, an overhead equipment (OHE) pole tilted, causing the pantograph of the Mumbai-bound Punjab Mail train to entangle near Vashind.

Railway authorities initiated restoration work and began working on clearing the tracks promptly. Due to waterlogging on the Vasind-Khadavli section, trains were redirected via an alternate route. Suburban rail services, essential to over 30 lakh commuters in Mumbai and surrounding areas, are significantly affected.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

